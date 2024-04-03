First Warning Weather Day Wednesday: Strong to severe storms possible in Central Florida
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell doubled down on his belief that inflation was on a 'bumpy' path down to 2% and that central bank officials expect to lower rates at 'some point' this year.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially prolonging inflation's path downward.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday announced plans to vote on rules restoring Net Neutrality. The vote, set for April 25, would reinstate 2015 internet rules adopted under Obama that were subsequently repealed by Trump’s FCC two years later. Rocenworcel, a long-time advocate for net neutrality, announced plans to reverse the reversal toward the end of last year, arguing that the Trump administration had, “put the agency on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of the public.”
The best electric bikes available at Amazon to help you get where you need to go.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, when we take a moment to dig into a raft of startup and venture capital news. Keep in mind that Y Combinator's demo day kicks off today, so we're going to be snowed-under in startup news the rest of the week.
An astrologist breaks down the significance of the 2024 total solar eclipse.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Also on our cheat sheet: $40 off Apple AirPods, comfy Reebok running shoes and No. 1 bestselling eclipse glasses.
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
"They are not faceless. They are not nameless," World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés said. "The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing."
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
Over 40,000 customers have reportedly canceled their reservation for a Fisker Ocean and asked the company for a refund.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.