First victim of Las Vegas mass shooting identified as nurse who attended festival with his wife

The first victim of the Las Vegas mass shooting has been identified as Sonny Melton, a Tennesee man who was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his wife.

Melton had checked into the event on Facebook with his spouse, Heather Gulish Melton, just hours before the deadly attack that left at least 58 dead and over 500 injured.

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, a friend of Melton's commented on his Facebook check-in to see if he and his wife were safe, writing, "Hoping y'all are ok man!!!!"

Tragically, comments offering condolences to Melton's family began streaming in shortly thereafter.

According to Melton's Facebook page, he was a registered nurse who worked at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Melton's wife Heather confirmed his death to USA TODAY but said she wasn't yet ready to discuss the tragic occurrence.

"I want everyone to know what a kind hearted loving man he was but at this point I can barely breathe," she told the outlet.

