First Vessel Passes Through Temporary Alternate Channel Near Baltimore's Key Bridge

The first vessel passed through a temporary alternate channel created near the damaged Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, April 1.

The tugboat Crystal Coast pushed a fuel barge through the channel created by the Key Bridge Response Unified Command, authorities said.

The Crystal Coast became the first vessel to use the channel since the bridge collapsed, after a cargo ship collided with the bridge on March 26.

According to authorities, the temporary channel is marked with “government-lighted aids” for navigation. Travel along the channel is limited to daylight hours only. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful