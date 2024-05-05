First unofficial count is out, who is in the lead for Taylor County races?

Taylor County's election results for Saturday are coming in as they are counted.

As of 8:17 p.m., 16 of 24 polling places in Taylor County have reported votes from election day.

Current numbers reported are from unofficial results posted by Taylor County.

Taylor County's joint city and school election results are being counted. Who will win the May 4 election?

In the only contested race for Abilene ISD Board of Trustees elections, Place 1 incumbent Derek Hood has received 536 votes. Candidates Dr. Taylor Tidmore received 876 votes, and Aileen Bunting received 195 votes.

Unopposed candidate Blair Schroeder will be a new face on the AISD board as he replaces outgoing president Daryl Zeller in his Place 3 seat.

Incumbents Rodney Goodman for Place 2 and Angie Wiley for Place 7 ran unopposed this election and will return to their board seats for the next four-year term.

Mayor, City of Tye

Greg Treadwell: 37 or 69.81%

Kenny Dry, pro-tem: 16 or 30.19%

City of Tuscola, Proposition A

In the City of Tuscola special election, residents voted 90.63% for and 9.38% against the proposition according to unofficial early voting results as of 8:17 p.m.

If the proposition is approved, the reauthorization of the city's local sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of 1% to continue providing revenue for the Tuscola Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction programs.

As stated on the ballot, "The tax expires on the fifth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized."

Mayor, town of Buffalo Gap

Bryan Cunningham: 19 votes or 39.58%

Leonard Glasgow, pro-tem: 29 votes or 60.42%

Merkel ISD Board of Trustees, Place 1

Todd Yaddow: 53 votes or 28.65%

Angela Head: 132 votes or 71.35%

Merkel ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2

Kyle Doan, incumbent: 120 votes or 64.68%

Daniel McDuff: 65 votes or 35.14%

Jim Ned CISD Board of Trustees, vote for two

Tai Ann McClendon: 172 votes or 30.55%

Traci King: 217 votes or 38.54%

Eric Phelps: 174 votes or 30.91%

Lytle Lake WCID Board, vote for three

Jim McCathren, incumbent: 53 votes or 25.73%

Ronny Bryant: 38 votes or 18.45%

Andrew Houser: 31 votes or 15.05%

Mandy N. Gollihar: 31 votes or 15.05%

Clint Sojourner: 41 votes or 19.90%

Randy Barnett, incumbent: 12 votes or 5.83%

Results for unopposed races

Unopposed candidate Michelle Goodgion Blessing was elected to Place 2 on Tye City Council.

Unopposed incumbent Bobby Votaw was reelected to Place 4 on Tye City Council.

April Tyler and Steve Schooley were elected as aldermen to the Buffalo Gap Town Council in unopposed races for the two open seats.

