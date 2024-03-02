First U.S. humanitarian aid successfully air-dropped in Gaza, military says

The first American aid shipments to Gaza were successfully air dropped into the Palestinian enclave Saturday, U.S. military officials confirmed. Photo courtesy U.S. Central Command

March 2 (UPI) -- The first American humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza were successfully air dropped into the Palestinian enclave Saturday, U.S. military officials confirmed.

Aid shipments -- including food -- were delivered between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time in conjunction with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, U.S. Central Command announced.

American officials said U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft dropped more than 38,000 meals along the coastline of Gaza.

United States Central Command and Royal Jordanian Air Force Conduct Combined Airdrops of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza on March 2, 2024, between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.... pic.twitter.com/yiJoQTWeZW— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2024

The "essential relief" drops come a day after President Joe Biden confirmed the United States would begin air-dropping aid to Gaza in the absence of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants.

Biden confirmed the news at the White House while meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. At the time, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby did not say exactly when the deliveries would begin, only that the operation would be in the coming days.

Kirby said once they started, the U.S. military would carry out several airdrops that would continue for multiple weeks.

A report released Friday by the U.N. World Health Organization states 10 children have died in Gaza hospitals from malnutrition and dehydration so far during the current conflict, with even more child starvation feared.

"The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. We are conducting planning for potential follow-on airborne aid delivery missions," the Pentagon said Saturday.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza, including by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors and routes."

Saturday's drop comes as Egypt's military confirmed it completed delivery of another round of humanitarian shipments the same day to Gaza. Egyptian officials said the air drop included tons of supplies, including food to aid the Palestinian people.

Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France have all previously air-dropped humanitarian aid into Gaza.