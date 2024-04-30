First trial over Zantac cancer claims set to begin in Chicago

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Zantac heartburn drug is seen in this picture illustration

By Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) - The first trial over claims that blockbuster heartburn drug Zantac, once sold by GSK and other companies, causes cancer is set to begin this week in Chicago.

Jury selection began on Tuesday before Judge Daniel Trevino of the Circuit Court of Cook County, with lawyers' opening statements expected to follow. GSK is the sole defendant in the trial, after other companies settled.

The plaintiff, 89-year-old Illinois resident Angela Valadez, alleges in her lawsuit that she developed colorectal cancer as a result of taking over-the-counter Zantac and generic versions of it from 1995 to 2014. Like other plaintiffs suing over the drug, she says its active ingredient, ranitidine, as it ages turns into a cancer-causing substance called NDMA.

"We're happy that she's getting her day in court," said Ashley Keller a lawyer for Valadez.

Her case is one of tens of thousands against GSK and other companies including Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, which have worried investors in recent years. It will offer the first test of whether the cancer claims will persuade a jury, since all cases previously set for trial settled or were dropped.

The drugmakers have maintained that Zantac does not cause cancer or contain significant amounts of NDMA under normal conditions.

"We are confident in our position based on the facts and science and look forward to presenting our case at trial," GSK said in a statement.

First approved in 1983, Zantac became the world's best selling medicine in 1988 and one of the first-ever drugs to top $1 billion in annual sales. It was originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, which faces the largest potential liability, and later sold successively to the other companies.

In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked drugmakers to pull Zantac and its generic versions off the market after NDMA was found in samples of the drug. Thousands of lawsuits began piling up in federal and state courts.

The defendants notched a significant win in 2022, when a judge dismissed about 50,000 claims centralized in federal court in Florida. That judge concluded that the opinions of the plaintiffs' expert witnesses that Zantac can cause cancer were not supported by sound science.

Some, but not all, of the claimants in those cases are appealing the ruling to the Atlanta, Georgia-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Another judge is currently weighing the fate of about 72,000 cases in Delaware state court, where the drugmakers similarly argue that plaintiffs' expert testimony should be kept out.

Some other cases were previously settled, including several individual cases just before trial, and about 4,000 state court lawsuits outside of Delaware against Sanofi. Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim have not announced any large-scale settlements.

A new version of Zantac now on the market has a different active ingredient and does not contain ranitidine.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)