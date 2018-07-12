For the first time, an elusive ghost particle blasted from deep space is seen on Earth

Billions of years ago, a supermassive black hole feeding on gas and dust in the center of a galaxy spit out a subatomic ghost.

That ghost particle — known as a neutrino — has quietly made its journey through the cosmos, across billions of light-years and arrived on Earth, where a large group of neutrino-hunting scientists were waiting to see it.

A giant detector located in Antarctica caught sight of the neutrino sent into space by that feeding black hole, known as a blazar, marking the first detection of its kind in history. The groundbreaking new finding is detailed in two papers published in the journal Science Thursday.

Though scientists have detected the elusive particles on Earth, this detection marks the first time researchers have seen a neutrino that came to our world specifically from a powerful deep space source.

Scientists have a compelling reason to call neutrinos "ghost particles."

"They can travel through anything and only make their presence felt when they want to," Lindley Winslow, an MIT physicist that researches these mysterious particles, said in an interview.

"10 billion neutrinos a second pass through your thumb," Darren Grant, a neutrino physicist at the University of Alberta, said, but you can't feel them.

Image: icecube/nsf

"Their behavior is very much how people imagine a ghost — it doesn't leave any trace that it was there," Grant added.

Scientists like Winslow and Grant suspected that highly-energized forms of these elusive particles, smaller than an atom, might be created by powerful forces in the distant cosmos and then thrown into space. But, although the particles are all around us — said Grant — they're incredibly difficult to detect.

But now, the hunt for neutrinos is paying off.

The ghost particle seen in the South Pole passed through a giant neutrino detector aptly named IceCube: It's a one-kilometer cube of ice some 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) under Antartica that has been outfitted with over 5,000 detection tubes. The idea was to build a massive detector, and hope that a deep space neutrino would eventually both collide with the sizeable icy instrument, and also make itself known.

"We knew that these particles had to be coming from somewhere," said Winslow, who was not involved with this research. "The question was where. Now we know."

For years, scientists have measured blasts of powerful energy from the deep cosmos, called galactic cosmic rays, hitting Earth's atmosphere.

They assumed that something powerful in deep space was producing both these rays, and probably these highly-charged ghost particles, too.

It now appears this is the case, and a distance blazar is responsible, Josh Frieman, a physicist at the Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory who had no study involvement, said over email.

