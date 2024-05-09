For the first time in decades Shasta's elections chief could come from outside the county

Shasta County supervisors have decided to look elsewhere to fill the county registrar of voters position, a job that has become, like many elections offices across the country, the focus of intense political scrutiny over the past five years.

More than 20 people spoke during a meeting of the board, which voted 3-1 to advertise for job applicants to replace registrar of voters Cathy Darling Allen, who retired from the job earlier this month after two decades in office.

Even though Darling Allen was reelected to her post in 2022 with nearly 70% of the vote, some who spoke at Tuesday's board meeting said they were suspicious of the way recent elections have been conducted. Her office has been accused of election fraud and hiding information from the public ― accusations that are all unfounded.

But just as many people spoke during public comment and urged board members to promote Assistant Registrar Joanna Francescut to replace Darling Allen.

In asking the board to appoint Francescut, Jeff Gorder noted the county's failed attempts to force the registrar of voters' office to hand-count ballots rather than use vote tabulating machines.

"I would urge the board whether that's a road that we want to go down after spending the last year-and-a-half in election chaos, whether we want to continue that, or whether we want to appoint somebody that's going to follow the law that knows the legal regulations that are required in the election. I mean, this is an absolute no-brainer," Gorder said.

Laura Hobbs, who has repeatedly criticized the elections office and sued Darling Allen, asked the board not to appoint Francescut and instead hire someone who will stand up to state elections officials who she said are passing laws to thwart fair and transparent elections.

"The state of California is working hard to limit election observation and limit public records releases and without the ability to see and audit public election documents, it's impossible to prevent and identify election fraud," Hobbs said.

Some speakers Tuesday urged the board to appoint Bob Holsinger, who overwhelmingly lost to Darling Allen in the 2022 election.

The board voted 3-1 to seek applicants to fill the elections post, with Supervisor Tim Garman voting against the measure. Garman said he wanted to appoint Francescut. Supervisor Mary Rickert was absent from the meeting.

Supervisors Chris Kelstrom and Kevin Crye have praised Francescut in the past, but said Tuesday they wanted to give others a chance to apply for the job. Crye said he knows of at least six or seven people interested in the elections post.

The registrar of voters must be at least 18 years of age, a California resident and be registered to vote in Shasta County by the time of their appointment, according to county spokesman David Maung.

Candidates also cannot be licensed attorneys or work for a collection agency, Maung said.

Advertisements for the position will run for four weeks and interviews for the position will be held in open session with the board, according to the resolution passed by the board. The person who is appointed will serve out the remainder of Darling Allen's term, which ends in Jan. 3, 2027.

Francescut, who has more than 15 years experience working in the elections office, said Tuesday that she plans to apply for the position.

“We get to do great things in this office: We marry people; we help them do filings to start a business; we do passports. So, people come into our office to do really fun things,” Francescut told the Record Searchlight recently. “It can be a really fun environment when things are going well in the elections office and so just having that peace of mind that you get to work and do something great every single day is why I do this work and want to continue doing this work.”

Elections commission down to two members

At the same meeting the board voted to seek applicants to fill the vacant registrar of voters position, supervisors also voted to appoint Patty Plumb, an associate of Hobbs, to the county elections commission.

Plumb, who has been an outspoken critic of the elections department, also acted as a spokesperson for Hobbs when Hobbs asked for a recount of the outcome of the election she lost in March. Hobbs ran for District 2 supervisor, but lost in the primary to Allen Long of Redding.

Plumb's appointment brings membership on the elections commission to two. The community advisory board was established earlier last fall, with one member appointed by each supervisor. But four of the original five have resigned from the commission. Only Plumb and Ronnean Lund remain on the board.

With only two commissioners, the panel does not have enough members to constitute a quorum.

Hobbs had asked for a recount, but on April 8, the day the tallying was to begin, she did not provide the elections office with the $8,626 needed to pay for the first day of tallying the vote. After she failed to pay for the count, the recount was canceled, Francescut said at the time.

Hobbs' lawsuit against Darling Allen and Long is set for a review hearing May 20 in Shasta County Superior Court.

