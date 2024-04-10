For the first time in 220 years, 17- and 13-year cicadas will emerge together. Millions could come to Wisconsin

For many Wisconsinites, cicadas chirping is a quintessential sound of summer.

However, large groups of these insects can be a nuisance. They litter the ground with their crunchy carcasses, and thousands can form a loud, eerie chorus.

Parts of southern Wisconsin are expected to see far more cicadas than usual this summer. That's because a type known as Brood XIII, or 17-year cicadas, is emerging for the first time since 2007 in five Midwestern states.

But that's not all. For the first time in over two centuries, the emergence of the 17-year cicadas will coincide with the surfacing of Brood XIX — 13-year cicadas. Experts say this could mean billions of cicadas crowding the U.S. this summer.

So, why do these insects emerge so infrequently, and which broods will pop up in Wisconsin and where? Here's what to know.

A 17-year cicada clings to a leaf in Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva on June 7, 2007. The 17-year cicada is expected to emerge again in southern Wisconsin this year.

What are 17-year cicadas? What are 13-year cicadas?

There are many types of cicadas in North America. Some emerge every year, often in July and August. These cicadas have life cycles of about 2-3 years, PJ Liesch, extension entomologist and director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Insect Diagnostics Lab, told the Journal Sentinel.

Other cicadas emerge far less frequently. These are known as periodical species. There are seven of them in North America ― three species emerge every 17 years and four emerge every 13 years, Liesch said. Periodical cicadas live below ground for most of their lives, only emerging in their final year.

Of the species emerging in 2024, Brood XIII is a 17-year periodical cicada, and Brood XIX is a 13-year species.

When will the cicadas emerge?

Broods XIII and XIX are expected to emerge in mid-May and stop in late June, according to USA TODAY. Around June, some of the Midwest will see cicadas swarms numbering in the thousands or millions.

Double cicada broods will emerge this summer for the first time in over 200 years.

Where will 17-year cicadas be in 2024?

The 17-year cicadas will emerge in five Midwestern states, including Wisconsin, according to the website Cicada Mania. They are expected to appear in parts of southern Wisconsin, much of northern and central Illinois, eastern Iowa, and small portions of northwestern Indiana and southern Michigan. They last emerged in 2007.

Liesch doesn't expect all of southern Wisconsin to be overrun by cicadas, but certain spots could be. Historically, he said, some of the biggest cicada numbers have been seen in the Chicagoland area. Lake Geneva is also a hot spot for the insects.

"If you're in one of those spots, they can be extremely dense, millions or billions in small areas," he said. "You could have maybe 20 to 25 emergence holes per square foot in a lawn. It's a very, very dense population."

Where will the 13-year cicadas be in 2024?

Brood XIX 13-year cicadas will emerge in 14 states across the Southeast and Midwest this summer, according to Cicada Mania. Brood XIX last emerged in 2011.

The brood will surface in parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. They will be most widespread in Missouri and southern Illinois.

Illinois and Iowa are expected to see both 17-year and 13-year cicadas this summer. This is the first time since 1803 that broods XIII and XIX will emerge during the same summer. This double-emergence isn't predicted to occur again until 2245.

Why do the cicadas only come out every 13-17 years?

It's not completely known why certain cicadas emerge so infrequently, but it's thought to aid the species' reproduction and survival.

"If you were an insect that emerged on a very regular basis, other wildlife might pick up on that," Liesch said. "If you had a two-year or three-year pattern, it's possible that some longer-lived vertebrates ― mammals or birds or something like that ― might be able to cue in on that. But, if you're talking about these relatively large numbers, 13 or 17 years, that's much, much harder to predict."

Additionally, the large number of cicadas that emerge all at once ensures that there are too many for predators to eat, meaning enough will be left to reproduce, Liesch said.

Are cicadas harmful or dangerous?

Cicadas do not bite or sting, and they are harmless to people and animals ... in fact, they're even safe to eat. However, the insects can damage certain trees when they emerge.

When the females lay eggs, they cut slits into the ends of twigs and insert those eggs into the slits, Liesch said. This doesn't pose a concern for large, mature trees; the tips of those trees' branches and twigs might die, but the trees will survive.

But, newer, younger trees can be harmed by a large number of cicada eggs.

Liesch recommends a simple remedy: placing mesh netting over young trees to keep the insects away. Experts also recommend holding off planting new trees until the fall or next year.

More: The 2024 cicada invasion: How to save your trees and shrubs from damage

Journal Sentinel reporter Drew Dawson and USA TODAY reporter Emily DeLetter contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why are there so many cicadas in Wisconsin this summer?