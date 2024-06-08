First Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant arrested

Jun. 7—AUSTIN — Just over 24 hours since Governor Greg Abbott launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Thursday announced the first arrest from that list.

According to a DPS news release, Servando Trejo Duran Jr., 62, was taken into custody in Baytown this afternoon by DPS Special Agents and Troopers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston. The Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division also assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation. Duran was booked into the Chambers County Jail. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in Duran's arrest.

Duran is a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico with ties to eastern Harris County, including the cities of Baytown and Deer Park. In 1980, Duran was arrested by the Baytown Police Department for burglary of a residence and subsequently received 10 years' probation. In 1986, Duran was convicted in Harris County of homicide and subsequently received a life sentence. He was released on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2009 and was removed from the United States later that year. In February 2023, Duran was arrested by the Deer Park Police Department for tampering with a government record and was released on bond. On March 1, 2023, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: murder with a deadly weapon). For more information, view Duran's captured bulletin here.

Funded by the Governor's Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend all of the criminal illegal immigrant fugitives that have been identified and to select the fugitives that will appear on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.