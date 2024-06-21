It’s the first summer weekend in Miami. Will it soak us or bake us? What forecast says

Summer is officially here. And that means summer weather is here, too.

If you’re planning a beach day this weekend, be prepared for some rain, thunderstorms and possible rip currents. You know the drill.

The first weekend of summer will be a mix, but there is some good news: Temperatures won’t hit the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist with the weather service in Miami, warned that it will be “a little bit warmer” on Friday and into the weekend, but “as of now we should stay out of the heat advisory criteria.”

Yet this is no cool spell. “It’s still going to be fairly uncomfortable, especially for more vulnerable populations,” Bhatti said.

Expect some rain as you make plans for the beach or other outdoor activities.

“Through the next few days we are going to be in and out of some tropical moisture,” Bhatti said, That will bring “on and off spotty showers” through Friday and into Saturday.

Also, a rip current advisory is in effect through at least Friday afternoon.

Weekend forecast

Friday: High 88, Low 81. Partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and overnight.

Saturday: High 88, Low 80. Partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and a 50% chance of rain overnight.

Sunday: High 88, Low 79. Mostly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and a 20% chance of rain overnight.

Monday: High 88, Low 79. Mostly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and 40% chance of rain overnight.