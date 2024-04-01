First in the state? Hopkinton allows students initiated in Sikh faith to carry kirpans

HOPKINTON — Reflecting a changing student population, a school weapons policy now allows for blade-like objects to be worn for religious reasons.

The new weapons policy, adopted on March 21, allows for Hopkinton Public Schools students initiated in the Sikh faith to carry a kirpan — a small, dull blade that Sikhs carry as part of their religious identity.

According to district guidelines, students and their families will sign an agreement with the school district requiring that blades be no more than 3 inches long.

Sikhism is a distinct, independent religion founded in the Punjab region of South Asia (comprising of what's now eastern Pakistan and northwestern India) in the late 15th century by Guru Nanak, who promoted the idea of a singular divine and a life of spiritual reflection and selfless service.

The three-inch kirpan owned by Sikh Coalition co-founder and Hopkinton resident Harpreet Singh. In Sikhism, the kirpan is an article of faith Sikhs maintain as part of a religious identity.

The kirpan is one of the five articles of faith required as part of Sikh's religious uniform. These articles of faith — which also include the kesh (unshorn hair), kanga (small comb), kara (steel bracelet) and kachera (soldier-shorts) — distinguish someone who has formally committed to the values of Sikhism by accepting initiation.

Harpreet Singh, co-founder of the Sikh Coalition, a New York-based group that works to protect Sikhs who practice their faith, said the kirpan has symbolic meaning.

"It symbolizes a fight against injustice, a fight against oppression," Singh told the Daily News.

Superintendent says Hopkinton's kirpan policy may be first in state

Hopkinton Superintendent of Schools Carol Cavanaugh said the issue of kirpans was brought to her attention because of an overnight field trip. She said the policy allows for students to practice their religion, and that Hopkinton's policy could be the first in the state adopted by a school district.

"If we really think about the kirpan and carrying it, and maybe us being the first district in the state to have a policy on it, I think one thing that Hopkinton is really good at is thinking about the needs of all of the people who live here," Cavanaugh said. "Those needs are growing more and more diverse every day. I think we've tried to do a really good job here in the schools to make sure that we're meeting those needs — and when we're not, we hope people will tell us."

According to the policy, students carrying the kirpan must have a record of appropriate school behavior; the kirpan must be sheathed and secured, in line with religious requirements; and may be not be displayed openly and will be worn under clothing to ensure safety. The school district will review allowing a student to carry a kirpan before the start of each school year or before the student begins carrying the iteme.

In addition, the school district reserves the right to suspend carrying religious artifacts during specific events.

Small blade part of religious uniform worn by growing community

The new policy reflects MetroWest's growing population of Sikhs. In the decade between 2010-20, Hopkinton was among the Commonwealth's fastest-growing communities.

In the 2020 U.S. Census, Hopkinton — like the nation and state — saw the most growth in residents who identify as Asian. But it's a diverse category. In Hopkinton, the number of people who identify as Asian more than quintupled — up 411.8%. The town’s total population increase was 3,833 people (up 26%), while those who identified as Asian accounted for 2,697 of that increase. Just under 18% of the total town population is Asian, as of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Singh, who lives in Hopkinton, said a number of Sikhs moved to MetroWest in recent years due to the Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh place of worship, opening in Westborough. Singh moved to Hopkinton from Cambridge in 2016 because of this, as well as Hopkinton's high-achieving school district.

Singh told the Daily News that school administrators met with the Sikh community to discuss the symbolic reasons Sikhs carry a kirpan as part of creating the policy.

"As more and more Sikhs are moving here, you'll see some of the schoolchildren wearing the kirpan," Singh said. "So the school district was concerned and they met with the Sikh community to better understand our beliefs and to frame a policy around the kirpan."

Students initiated as Sikhs interested in carrying a kirpan can find the form online on the Hopkinton Public School's webpage.

