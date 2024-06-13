First Solar among employers at Lawrence County Job Fair

Jun. 13—MOULTON — First Solar is hiring, and its booth at a job fair in Moulton was popular with people looking for a job this week.

First Solar was one of more than 40 companies attending the Lawrence County Job Fair at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Kristy Hutto, First Solar's operations manager, said the Lawrence County plant will not manufacture the panels people most commonly see.

"We don't make the ones you see in people's yards; this is for big industrial (companies). They place big orders," she said. "We start with one piece of glass, and when it goes out the other end, it's ready to take to the field."

First Solar has not yet begun production at its 2.4-million-square-foot factory in Trinity, but it is getting close.

"We are in the process of opening. Hopefully, we will be fully functioning by August, so we are really amping up," said associate Keyondra Parker.

Others attending Tuesday's job fair included branches of the military, local banks and career centers in the area. Corporations like Lockheed-Martin, Joe Wheeler EMC and Wolverine Industries were also in attendance

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, a state-funded service that helps individuals with disabilities find work, also had a booth.

"We do transition services to help them when they graduate, and if they need help with employment, our services can help them find a job," said Joel Reed, a rehabilitation counselor.

The goal is placing people with disabilities in an enjoyable position.

"We don't put people in a job where they don't want to be. We want to do a living wage, and we want to help them get somewhere they enjoy. Because if we get them somewhere they want to be, they will stick with it and be successful there," Reed said.

The fair also showcased Yedla Management Co., a local hotel management company that manages 10 north Alabama hotels.

Teresa White Taylor, vice president of culture and engagement at Yedla, said the large number of hotels in the area benefits employees because "it makes it easier to get promoted and stay close to home."

In Decatur, Yedla manages the Residence Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and Hampton Inn.

Wolverine Industries is an aluminum machining plant located in Decatur. The company was at the job fair to hire more associates for a planned expansion.

"We have about 200 employees and (are) running with three presses, and we are looking at adding another press," said Jenifer Juarez, an associate.

One operation they carry out is the manufacturing of military palettes. Instead of traditional wood palettes, they are constructed out of aluminum.

"Since we use aluminum, they are lighter and can carry more weight," Juarez said.

The Decatur Career Center partnered with the Lawrence County Community of Churches to host the job fair.

— trenedy.parks@decaturdaily.com.