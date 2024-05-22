First round of storms has moved out of OKC, more severe weather expected Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms made their way across central Oklahoma Wednesday morning, with more storms expected this afternoon for south-central Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service in Norman said minor flooding and small hail was possible in the OKC metro area.

Here's what we know about the forecast for the rest of the day.

Storms in Oklahoma today

There were two rounds of severe weather expected Wednesday, with the first having mostly moved out of the Oklahoma City area Wednesday morning. A storm that formed near Lawton was heading towards Norman around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The second round of severe weather is expected Wednesday afternoon into the evening in north Texas and south-central Oklahoma.

Will there be tornadoes in Oklahoma today?

Tornado chances remain low and very low in south-central Oklahoma this afternoon, and non-existent in central Oklahoma and the OKC area.

However, severe storm chances return Thursday afternoon into the evening, with much of Oklahoma under low tornado chances.

Live Oklahoma radar

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather today: Severe storms forecast in OKC, state