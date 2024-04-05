First responders, swift water rescue teams train for hurricane season

Brace yourself for the upcoming hurricane season. Top forecasters from Colorado State University are predicting an extremely active season.

First responders and swift water rescue teams from across the Carolinas were in Burke and Caldwell counties Friday getting prepared.

The rescue teams say the exercise is important to help younger firefighters, like 21-year old Luke Key from Colletsville who’s on a team in the mountains.

“It’s always good to get out here and train with one another and learn our strengths and weaknesses,” Key said.

