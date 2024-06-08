First responders recognized at Railriders game

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Much more than just baseball at PNC Field in Moosic.

Local first responders were honored for their brave acts of Service.

A firefighter who saved a police officer’s life a few years ago was among those to be recognized.

Ahead of Friday night’s Railriders game, Geisinger staff presented several awards and certificates to EMS and first responders across our area who were nominated by friends and family.

The honor went a long way for a firefighter who got his friend to the rescue during a fatal crash two years ago.

For Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner it was the chance to thank another first responder for saving his life.

“I happened to be at the right place at the right time and it is quite an honor,” said Jim Ostrowski.

Ostrowski, a West Wyoming volunteer firefighter, received the Alice and Bob Walsh Heroism Award during Geisinger’s 2024 emergency medical service appreciation reception.

He was among more than a dozen first responders honored.

“I’m just glad and honored to be here to experience this special moment for Jimmy and he deserves every single credit that he gets,” says Wyoming Regional Police Department Chief Michael Turner.

On December 15, 2022, Ostrowski was returning home from the grocery store when he heard two cars crash nearby.



He immediately responded and quickly recognized who was behind the wheel of the police cruiser, Chief Turner.

“I happened to be the first one there and there were several people around the vehicle but nobody was kind of helping I went into the vehicle and saw Chief Turner unconscious,” stated Ostrowski.

Turner suffered severe injuries including a broken hip.

“It’s very heartfelt that he’s here still today and he has his wife and his children and they still have their father,” added Ostrowski.

The two were close friends prior to the accident. Now their bond is forever linked to that night in December two years ago.

“I’ve known him all my life so there’s a lot of meaning to this. It’s very special. It’s a very special moment,” continued Chief Turner.

This was the 18th event recognizing the first responders that serve our communities.

