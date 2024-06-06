First responders complete 18-month training program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than a dozen central Ohioans are a step closer to becoming first responders after completing the Columbus Division of Fire’s (CFD) Cadet Program.

A celebration of completion was held Wednesday morning for the 17 cadets who make up the most recent class. It’s the fourth since the program started in 2019.

Tiffany Thomas handed out the certificates at the ceremony.

“Having the opportunity to give them what I have been given, it’s remarkable,” she said.

Thomas is a Columbus firefighter and paramedic. She was also part of the first cadet class and an instructor for this most recent one.

“To be a part of their journey, they poured into me as much as I feel like I have instructed them, they have taught me so much about service and commitment and loyalty,” Thomas said.

One of the goals of the 18-month paid internship is to increase diversity in CFD. It’s meant to introduce underrepresented communities to the public safety field, according to division leaders.

“It’s the communities in which we serve, so it makes sense to have people that are actually from these communities serve their own communities,” said Lt. Terry Dancy, lieutenant of the cadet program. “It also gives them an opportunity, a lot of them come from demographics where they’re not exposed to this type of career so it also gives them that exposure and just a personal investment for them.”

While the cadet program does not automatically lead to jobs with CFD, those who complete it finish with multiple certifications. Melanie Kowalski, a cadet who just finished the program, said she got involved because she wanted to help people.

“It’s a life-changing opportunity, I would never have thought I would be here today and it just feels great to make it and be with a family like, especially CFD,” she said.

The Department of Public Safety defines minority representation as anyone other than white males. Numbers the department shared with NBC4 showed CFD was at about 16% minority representation as of last month, compared to 11.45% in January 2020.

“I grew up in twenty-one’s district, so when I would take off my mask and the little Black girls would whip out their phones and said, ‘Oh my God, the firefighter looks like me,’ that did something not only in the moment but for the community itself,” Thomas said.

Two cadets from this class are already firefighters with CFD. Five more will become firefighters later this week. Others, like Kowalski, are in the application process. Information on how to get involved with the cadet program can be found here.

