First responder career fair aims to help improve recruitment challenges in Beltrami County

Mar. 29—BEMIDJI — In an effort to grow interest in the first responder career field, job seekers braved the wind and snow to attend a career fair on Tuesday at the Beltrami County Community Services Center.

Held by Beltrami County Workforce Impact, the event aimed to help potential job-seekers learn about career opportunities in areas like law enforcement, fire and EMS in a relaxed environment.

Agencies represented at the job fair included the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources Wildland Firefighters, Bemidji Ambulance Service, National Guard and Sanford Health EMS.

The event comes amidst growing recruitment challenges in the first responder field. For Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, one barrier the police department has been experiencing is an overall lack of job applicants.

"Back when I got hired almost 25 years ago there were 500 applicants for one position — for five positions that we have open now we're only seeing two, three, four applicants, so we have to find a way to increase interest back into this field," he said. "We have to find a way to get those qualified applicants to apply here, and then we have to find a way to retain them. However that looks, we're not totally sure."

LaZella noted that the heavy workload officers experience could be a factor that deters applicants from wanting to work in law enforcement in Bemidji. According to the department's website, the agency employs 34 licensed peace officers and handles around 27,000 service calls each year.

"(We are) one of the busiest departments in the state," he said. "We are the busiest department in northern Minnesota ... I think it's tough to get people interested to get into that."

In addition, LaZella explained that the pressures and emotional stress that often come with the job can quickly lead to burnout.

"There's a lot of pressure on us to perform well all the time and I think that really takes its toll on a lot of folks," he said. "There's only so much that you can give, that you have to give. Although we want to give everything we can, sometimes that plays a part in it."

While LaZella believes the pressure placed on law enforcement can impact the ability to recruit and retain officers, he noted that those interested in careers within the department can rely on a feeling of immense community support.

"We have support from just about everybody. Our city council, our mayor, our city manager, the people that the chief and I answer to, and the public have been exceptionally supportive of our department," he said. "I want to think we do an excellent job of providing good service for those people, and that makes me feel good at the end of the day."

Aside from having plenty of support on their side, LaZella also noted that a career in law enforcement is a "very noble profession" that can give job-seekers a feeling of personal satisfaction knowing that they're giving back to the community.

"I have been involved in public safety in Bemidji since 1993 and I can't think of something else that I would rather have done," LaZella said. "It's busy and public opinion sometimes affects how we feel about it, but I think those are things that can be overcome pretty quickly."

Despite all the complicated ins and outs of recruiting people for first responder careers, LaZella expressed that Tuesday's event was a great way to get the ball rolling.

"This is a great start, this job fair is fantastic," he said. "The chief and I have been to job fairs at Bemidji State, we've been to Alexandria Tech, we've been to every law enforcement program in the state ... We contact every tribal college in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, to try to get folks to engage in what we have here."

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood echoed LaZella's struggles, noting that the fire department also experiences a low number of applicants for open positions.

"Like many other career fields, we're seeing a lack of candidates," he said. "I think, and I use the term lightly, the demographic is changing, there's more interest in computers and programming and those types of things. I do believe that it's because we have a disconnect, meaning we're not educating or getting ourselves out there."

Sherwood expressed that, while first responder careers used to be highly competitive, many job seekers are instead gravitating toward other fields.

"Even in the medical field, law enforcement field, they're struggling, and it's because in the past we never had to prove our career field because everybody wanted to come to it ... In the past, firefighters and police officers were the dream jobs," Sherwood said. "Now, we actually have competition there."

Like the police department, the fire department stays busy with service calls. Along with the Bemidji Rural Fire Association, firefighters respond to more than 1,200 emergency calls each year, covering a service area of more than 500 square miles.

For job seekers who value maintaining a healthy work-life balance and spending time with family, Sherwood expressed that those factors could deter them from becoming interested in a career as a first responder.

"Family has become more of a priority, which I completely respect," he said. "In addition to working your scheduled hours, there's tons of callback — you're constantly being summoned back. In addition, the amount of training that we require takes a lot of time away from you."

To combat this, Sherwood stressed the importance of educating people about the first responder field and showing that it can produce rewarding and fulfilling careers.

"We have to market ourselves, brand ourselves, advertise ourselves, educate those we're reaching out to," he explained. "We can throw money and benefits at them, but we know that's not important — what they get in return for serving the community is what's important."

Sherwood advises job seekers who might be interested in a firefighting career to "expect the unexpected," but also to learn as much as they can about the nature of the job so they know what they're getting into.

"Do your homework, educate yourself, communicate well with your family and make sure your family unit is aware of the dangers and time commitment that is expected in this job," he said. "It's the most rewarding job. It's different every day, and like firefighters all over the world say, it truly is the best job in the world."