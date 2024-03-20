First rabies case of the year reported in Cleveland County

The first positive rabies case was identified in Cleveland County this week, according to the Cleveland County Health Department.

On Monday, the Health Department was notified of a raccoon that tested positive for the virus, according to a press release.

The animal, which was found on Burke Road, in Shelby, is the first rabid animal identified in the county this year.

Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from this animal should contact their healthcare provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment. You may contact the Cleveland County Health Department at 980-484-5169 or 980-484-5100.

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is administered. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva.

Prevent the spread of rabies through the following:

1. Vaccinate pets. In accordance with NC State Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.

2. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed, the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for six months in accordance with state law.

3. Seek medical guidance from your healthcare provider or the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.

4. Limit stray and feral animals. In the cities of Shelby, Kings Mountain, Boiling Springs and Grover all dogs must be kept on a leash. Persons should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Cleveland County Animal Control.

5. Leave wildlife alone. Raccoons and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina.

Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina. Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior should call the Cleveland County Animal Control Department at 704-481-9884.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: First rabies case of the year reported in Cleveland County