The first presidential debate is Thursday: Where to watch Trump-Biden face off

After an explosive first debate in 2020, no one knows how the showdown between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will shake out on Thursday.

The rematch four years later is unique for its timing: presidential debates usually happen in September and October, after the candidates have been formally nominated.

Trump could try to pin Biden for his age (81 years old) and issues related to inflation and immigration. Biden could also pull the age card on Trump, who is 78 years old. Plus, Biden is likely to press Trump on his criminal conviction and his stance on abortion.

CNN has rules in place that may keep the drama at bay, but the event could still lend insight into how the rest of the 2024 presidential election could unfold.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the CNN Presidential Debate:

When is the first Biden-Trump debate?

Combination picture showing U.S. President Joe Biden delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 19, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the stage during a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, U.S., January 16, 2024. The two will face off in a debate on June 27, 2024.

The first debate will be held on Thursday, June 27.

What time is the CNN Presidential Debate?

The CNN Presidential Debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the first debate between Trump and Biden?

CNN will host the first election debate between the two candidates in its Atlanta studio.

The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

For those without a cable subscription, the debate will be streaming on CNN.com, the network said in a news release.

Signs promoting the debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump are erected around the venue at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 24, 2024.

Who are the moderators for the first Biden-Trump debate?

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate.

Tapper and Bash also co-moderated a Democratic debate in 2020 and a Republican primary debate earlier this year.

Contributing: David Jackson and Zac Anderson, USA TODAY

