First polar bear born in Britain this century takes first steps outside

Britain’s first polar bear cub for 25 years has been photographed for the first time after being born in December.

In January The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) announced that resident female polar bear Victoria had given birth at the Highland Wildlife Park, in the Cairngorms National Park.

Yet the little cub could not be seen because in the later stages of her pregnancy, Victoria dislodged the video camera in her den leaving only an audio feed to pick up the distinct high-pitched cries of a newborn.

Today the RZSS released the first image of the cub with her mother after she emerged from her den at the weekend.

Victoria and her cub’s enclosure will remain closed to the public until late March to ensure privacy. Arktos can still be viewed in the enclosure he shares with Walker, the park’s other male.

The cub with mother Victoria Credit: Channel 4/STV Productions

Una Richardson, head keeper responsible for carnivores, said: “Victoria had started to come outside by herself for short periods to eat, drink and roll around in the snow, so we knew her cub would soon follow her but we couldn’t be sure when.

“I was visiting Victoria on Sunday morning to check she had fresh water and to continue slowly reintroducing food to her diet, after four months during which she lived solely off the fat reserves she built up before she entered her den.

“Suddenly I saw a small, fluffy bundle next to her and had to pinch myself to check I wasn’t seeing things. It was a very special experience and one I’ll never forget.

"We also have motion-sensitive cameras safely positioned near Victoria’s den and we were delighted to see we had captured her cub’s first few steps outside.

“Having only been able to hear sounds from inside the den before, we can now be certain Victoria has had one cub rather than two and we couldn’t be happier as this is the moment we have been working towards and really looking forward to."

Mother Victoria in her enclosure Credit: RZSSAlex Riddell

Polar bear cubs are born blind, around 12in (30cm) long and weigh little more than a guinea pig.

They only open their eyes when they are a month old and are entirely dependent on their mother, feeding on fat-rich milk to grow quickly, weighing between 22lb (10kg) and 26.5lb (12kg) by the time they leave their den.

The last polar bear cubs born in the UK were twins at Flamingo Land in Yorkshire in December 1992.