First person sentenced in St. Paul murder of Alex Becker gets 30-year term

The first of two men convicted in the murder of 22-year-old Alex Becker, who was shot as he returned to his St. Paul home from work, received a 30-year sentence Friday.

Jurors convicted Detwan Cortell Allen, now 20, of St. Paul, in December of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder in the killing of Becker. Prosecutors argued he was ambushed in an apparent attempted robbery by Allen and two accomplices.

The prosecution had argued for the maximum sentence allowed under state sentencing guidelines, 367 months, which is what Judge Paul Yang agreed to.

On Dec. 27, 2022, Becker clocked out at 11:15 p.m. from Goodin Co., the Como Avenue heating and plumbing parts company, and was walking back to his family’s North End home.

Surveillance video showed a Toyota Camry, which had been stolen the night before in Brooklyn Center, go past Becker as he was walking north on Kent Street near Hatch Avenue around 11:51 p.m. Allen, who the prosecution said was driving, made the first turn he could, followed by an immediate U-turn, based on surveillance video.

Allen parked the car and he, Arteze Owen Kinerd and Shaun Lamar Travis allegedly got out.

When Becker walked into his alley between Lawson and Hatch avenues, the trio ran after him, prosecutors said and noted that there was no evidence the men knew Becker.

Officers who were called to the area arrived just after 12 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, and found Becker lying on the ground, not breathing and with no pulse. His body was still warm. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Investigators found seven 9mm shell casings near Becker’s body. His cellphone and earbuds were found at the scene, according to court documents. Items found on him included his wallet, which included a credit card and $68, and a check for $500.

Kinerd, now 21, pleaded guilty in February to aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

In December, Ramsey County District Judge JaPaul Harris acquitted Travis after he waived his right to a jury trial and a bench trial was held instead. Harris concluded there wasn’t a dispute about Travis being present, but said the prosecution didn’t prove all of the elements of an intentional murder charge to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

