First parking, traffic plans released for possible downtown Royals stadium
The group working with the Royals to come up with a parking and traffic plan released some strategies for a possible downtown stadium.
The group working with the Royals to come up with a parking and traffic plan released some strategies for a possible downtown stadium.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.
On Thursday, the United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The Mozilla Foundation and dozens of other research and advocacy groups are pushing back on Meta’s decisions to shut down its research tool, CrowdTangle, later this year.
The Grammy-winning rap superstar spoke on baseball cards, Atlanta sports, his favorite Braves and what baseball could do to bring more fans to the ballpark.
It 'feels flirty and youthful but not childish,' says one of over 10,000 5-star fans.
A townhouse has two or more stories and shares a wall with at least one other unit. Learn about the pros and cons of buying a townhouse.
Currently, a good savings account interest rate is an annual percentage yield of around 5%. However, rates can fluctuate over time. Here’s how to ensure you’re getting the best rate possible.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) released a statement on Thursday cheering on the Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The group includes a number of key app makers, including Epic Games, Spotify, Deezer, Match Group, Proton and others. "With today's announcement, the Department of Justice is taking a strong stand against Apple’s stranglehold over the mobile app ecosystem, which stifles competition and hurts American consumers and developers alike,” said Rick VanMeter, executive director of the CAF.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Boston Consulting Group surveyed the EV market, finding that automakers have work to do to meet the demands of next-generation buyers. As of right now, one car and one car only meets every demand buyers have for an EV.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
Independent auto repair shops score high marks for affordability, reliability and convenience, Consumer Reports says, while dealers struggle.
Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez's group lost its $300 million investment from the Carlyle Group.
What’s been billed as a Windows event is, predictably, focused on AI efforts, with Copilot taking the wheel. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business both sport a devoted Copilot key wedged between the Alt key and arrows. In a post published this morning, Surface general manager Nancie Gaskill writes, “The new Copilot key on Surface Laptop 6 makes accessing the power of AI even easier, with a quick button press to invoke Copilot in Windows to help customers to plan their day, find a document using natural text, analyze a website and more with commercial data protection built in.”
Reddit is now a publicly traded company, 19 years after it first went live. It aimed to raise around $631 million in its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.
Over 16,000 shoppers love this genius vacuum attachment, and it's currently the lowest price it's been all year — nearly 40% off.
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced its first industry-wide review of data security and privacy policies across the largest U.S. airlines. The DOT said in a press release Thursday that the review will examine whether U.S. airline giants are properly protecting their customers' personal information and whether airlines are "unfairly or deceptively monetizing or sharing that data with third parties." Letters to airline executives will include questions about how the airlines collect and handle passengers' personal information, monetize customer data through targeted advertising and how employees and contractors are trained to handle passenger's information.