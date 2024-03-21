First parking, traffic plans released for possible downtown Royals stadium

TechCrunch

What’s been billed as a Windows event is, predictably, focused on AI efforts, with Copilot taking the wheel. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business both sport a devoted Copilot key wedged between the Alt key and arrows. In a post published this morning, Surface general manager Nancie Gaskill writes, “The new Copilot key on Surface Laptop 6 makes accessing the power of AI even easier, with a quick button press to invoke Copilot in Windows to help customers to plan their day, find a document using natural text, analyze a website and more with commercial data protection built in.”