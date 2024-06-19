The year’s first named storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical Storm Alberto

The first named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Alberto, has parts of the Texas and Mexican gulf coasts under Tropical Storm Warning.

Meanwhile, the disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean still shows little signs of forming into something more.

Here’s what you need to know.

Tropical Storm Alberto

Wind speed: 40 mph sustained winds. “Some slight strengthening is forecast (Wednesday or Wednesday night) before the center of Alberto reaches land,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Wednesday advisory.

“Rapid weakening is expected once the center moves inland, and Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night.”

Where is it: About 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and 295 miles south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas.

Movement: Alberto is moving west at 9 mph. “A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Thursday,” the hurricane center said. “On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will reach the coast of northeastern Mexico early Thursday morning.”

The conical projection for Tropical Storm Alberto.

Alerts: There’s a Tropical Storm Warning for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass down to the mouth of the Rio Grande River and for the northeastern Mexican coast from that mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla.

Advisories: There will be an intermediate advisory at 2 p.m. Eastern time and a complete advisory at 5 p.m., Eastern time.

The Atlantic Disturbance

“An area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough of low pressure,” the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. Wednesday update said. “Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward.”

Formation chance in the next two days: 10%

Formation chance in the next week: 20%