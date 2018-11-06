As first Muslim women head to Congress, balancing symbolism and service

Rashida Tlaib never set out to be a “new face” of the Democratic Party – but on the cusp of her election to the US House of Representatives, she can hardly avoid the label.

It helps that she’s practically a shoo-in, running unopposed as a Democrat in a district that hasn’t elected a Republican in nearly three decades. But mostly, she has the political moment to thank. Not long ago, her profile – a Muslim civil rights lawyer and mother of two, raised by Palestinian immigrant parents in a majority-minority community in Detroit – might have been seen as too far a reach for Congress. But in 2018, that kind of background seems quintessential, almost de rigueur, especially among Democratic candidates.

This is, after all, shaping up to be another Year of the Woman, and it seems that the less a candidate looks like the old guard on Capitol Hill, the better.

It’s also Democrats’ first real shot at taking back power – and defining their image – in the Trump era. And in nearly every way, Ms. Tlaib (pronounced tah-LEEB) presents a clear political contrast to President Trump – who, Democrats pointedly note, has banned travel from certain Islamic nations, mocked a woman testifying about sexual assault, and stoked racial tensions with statements denigrating immigrants and minorities.

Which means that the stakes surrounding the midterms are particularly high for Tlaib. She’s not only likely to become one of the first two Muslim-American women in the House – a distinction she’s poised to share with Ilhan Omar, who is running as the Democratic nominee for Minnesota’s very blue 5th district – but also the first Palestinian-American woman.

“I know that I, in many ways, am not just representing [Michigan’s] 13th congressional district but also people of [my] faith,” Tlaib says. “Anything I do will be a reflection on all of them.”

Alongside profiles by The New York Times and Politico, Tlaib has made headlines in The Times of Israel and the Turkey-based Hurriyet Daily News.

“She’s become a story,” says Jim Zogby, president of the nonprofit Arab American Institute (AAI) in Washington. “She’s got an Arab name. She speaks the language. She’s close to the traditions and heritage. And she is, at the same time, a classic American political figure.”

Yet Tlaib has faced criticism for receiving the bulk of her contributions from out-of-state donors, many of which came after President Trump enacted his travel ban. And once she arrives on Capitol Hill, she will have to balance the pressures of her symbolic candidacy with the nitty-gritty work of serving her majority-black district.

It’s a scale model of the challenge facing many Democratic leaders of her generation, as the party embraces its increasing diversity as inseparable from its ideology, while still addressing voters’ kitchen-table concerns.

“It’s not an either-or. You can represent the people who voted for you, while also bringing attention to the needs of whatever your affinity group is,” says Aubrey Westfall, a political scientist at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., and co-author of “The Politics of the Headscarf in the United States.” “But you can’t forget your constituents.”

ALL PART OF THE SAME FIGHT

When Tlaib sweeps into her campaign office in an old brick building in northwest Detroit, she looks like the busy working mom she is: bags looped over her shoulders, no obvious makeup, hair a little awry. Her smile is warm if a little harried.

But she’s used to the hustle. The eldest of 14, Tlaib spent her childhood as a third parent to her siblings, changing diapers, cooking meals, and “being that kind of go-to person for a lot of the family,” she says. Because they spoke Arabic at home – her dad came to Detroit by way of Jerusalem and Nicaragua, and her mother immigrated from the West Bank – the job of interpreting school forms and other documents often fell to Tlaib. Some nights she wouldn’t get to her own homework until the wee hours.

She grew up watching store clerks pick on her mother because of her accent, as her parents struggled to raise the family on her father’s salary.