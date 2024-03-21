Get a first look at Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is back, back, back.

Warner Bros. has shared photos from the upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel, which will once again feature Michael Keaton in the title role as the devilish demon.

The original 1988 movie revolved around dead couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, respectively) who enlist the help of the title character in order to help rid their home of the family that moves into their house, with disastrous results.

The sequel, officially known as “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” is scheduled to be released Sept. 6.

Who is in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

Keaton will be joined by original “Beetlejuice” star Winona Ryder, who played Lydia Deetz, and “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will play her daughter. Justin Theroux will also appear in the movie, while Catherine O’Hara, who also starred in the original film, will reprise her role, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Beetlejuice (Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.)

There has been no word whether Baldwin will return, while Davis has already said she has no plans to appear in the film.

“Unless it’s a surprise to me, no,” she told TODAY.com in 2023 when asked about appearing in the sequel.

“But I think it makes sense because we told the story of the Maitlands, and in that world, ghosts don’t age. You stay in the same clothes you died in and everything.”

Willem Dafoe has also previously confirmed he will be in the movie.

“I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that’s what sent me to the other side,” he told Variety in 2023.

Two key stars from the original movie have died since its release. Glenn Shadix, who played trendy designer Otho, died in 2010, and Sylvia Sidney, who played the afterlife caseworker helping the Maitlands, died in 1999.

Is there a trailer for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

No trailers have yet been released for the highly anticipated flick.

What we know so far about 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

The biggest thing we know about the movie is the fact that it’s being made. Plot points have been kept under wraps, although director Tim Burton did peel back the curtain a little bit, saying the new movie gets underway with a death in the family.

Beetlejuice (Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.)

“That’s all I will say,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s something that happens that sets things in motion.”

When asked if the person who dies is Lydia’s father, Charles Deetz (played in the original movie by Jeffrey Jones), Burton didn’t tip his hand.

“We’ll see,” he said.

How is Michael Keaton doing returning as Beetlejuice?

Burton said Keaton reprising his role is “a weird out-of-body experience.”

“It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it,” he added.

Burton also said he and Keaton had tossed around the idea of a sequel for years.

“Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it,” he said. “I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com