First loggerhead turtle nest of 2024 season recorded on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers with Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol recorded the first nest of the 2024 season early Friday morning at Pensacola Beach.

Volunteers found two false crawls earlier this week, but this time, they found a nest.

The nest is a loggerhead, which makes up 90% of the nests laid in Escambia County, according to a press release. Other turtles such as greens, leatherbacks and the rare Kemp’s Ridley also lay nests in Escambia County.

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

Eggs will incubate for 60 days after being laid. Hatchlings will then emerge and head into the Gulf of Mexico.

(Photo courtesy of Escambia County)

Escambia County officials discussed the several threats sea turtles face including white lights, which can deter nesting females from nesting, or cause them to abandon a nesting attempt, which is known as a false crawl.

Furniture, tents, and toys left on the beach overnight can create obstacles for nesting turtles and lead them to injury or being trapped on the beach.

Officials provided several ways to protect sea turtles and other coastal wildlife:

“Lights Out! Female turtles prefer dark, quiet beaches for nesting and hatchlings need dark skies to find the Gulf of Mexico. Leave the flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. Turn off beach-facing lights and close windows and curtains to keep our beaches dark.

Leave No Trace! Remove all furniture and toys from the beach when you’re done for the day, including hammocks, tents, canopies, chairs, toys and sports equipment.

Look Out Below! Boaters should be on the lookout for sea turtles and manatees resting at the surface or feeding in shallow waters. Use a lookout when operating at high speeds and slow down when approaching docks and marinas.

If You Dig It, Fill It! Large holes are hazardous to both wildlife and people. Avoid digging large holes and fill in any holes, trenches or moats at the end of your visit.”

Those who encounter a nesting turtle should turn off all lights and move a safe distance away.

You can report dead or injured sea turtles to the Escambia County Marine Resources at 850-426-1257 or the FWC Wildlife Alert line at 1-888-404-3922.

