First, last victims in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting identified

The Jacoud Borges family was one of the families enjoying a warm Saturday at the Brooklands Plaza splash pad in Rochester Hills on June 15 when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

Carlos Jacoud Borges, 42, and Karina Jacoud Borges, 37, were the first to be shot as they moved to protect their 6-year-old son, Luke, according to a GoFundMe page created by a close friend of the Jacoud Borges family and verified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. It was one of two new GoFundMe pages posted in recent days for victims of the mass shooting.

In total, nine people were injured in the shooting, leaving three in critical condition.

As they raced to shield their son, Carlos was shot in the knee and Karina was shot in the hand, but they kept on and blocked Luke with their bodies, according to the GoFundMe post. While he suffered a few minor injuries, Luke was not hit by any bullets.

Law enforcement officers were investigating the crime scene following a mass shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The couple were released from the hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday after undergoing knee and hand surgery, but the family is still recovering from their injuries and emotional crises, according to the GoFundMe post.

Another victim, 78-year-old Richard Schumborg, was identified through another GoFundMe page and verified by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office late last week.

Schumborg had brought his 8-year-old granddaughter to the splash pad that day, and when the gunman began firing, his granddaughter escaped and hid in the bathroom with a friend, the GoFundMe said. Schumborg wasn't so fortunate.

The gunman shot him twice in the abdomen, then looked Schumborg in the eyes and shot him in the thigh, the GoFundMe account said, adding the shooter would have continued but he ran out of rounds, dropped the gun and walked away.

Previously, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the gunman calmly left the scene after dropping the gun to return home where he later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The GoFundMe says that Schumborg received great medical care and was released from the hospital last week, and that his daughter-in-law will take off work to help Schumborg and support her family in the aftermath of the shooting.

You can visit the Jacoud Borges' GoFundMe page here and Schumborg's GoFundMe page here.

Other victims include a husband and wife who successfully shielded their two young daughters from the bullets and, in the process, were themselves shot a total of seven times; a mother and her two young sons, including an 8-year-old shot in the head; and a mother who carried her 7-year-old daughter out of harm's way after being shot in the back and arm.

The GoFundMe page for the husband and wife can be found here, for the mother and her two young sons here and for the mother of the 7-year-old here.

The suspect was later identified as Michael William Nash, 42, of Shelby Township. During a news conference on Monday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that Nash had a history of mental illness, and in addition to the gun left at the scene and the gun turned on himself, at least 11 other firearms were found in the home that Nash shared with his mother. As of Monday, law enforcement had not found a motive.

