First Lady visits GB to make pitch to seniors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Biden administration’s ‘Seniors for Biden-Harris’ campaign made a stop at the Brown County central library on Thursday afternoon.

Greeted with a standing ovation, First Lady Jill Biden made remarks about how she believes the Biden administration has helped senior citizens the last four years.

According to U.S. census data, about 17 percent of Wisconsin’s population is 65 or older making older Wisconsinites a potentially key demographic in this swing state.

“We can not be defined by a number and when people underestimate us they do it at their own risk,” said Jill Biden abut people over the age of 65. “We can’t wake up like we did in 2016 terrified of the future ahead of us.”

Jill Biden is 73 years old and one of the first things she talked about was how amazing it is to be a grandmother. She said life doesn’t end at a number and that everybody deserves to age with dignity.

She said that the Biden administration has helped seniors do just that by capping insulin costs at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare. The administration also helped to cap out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs at $2,000 annually starting in 2025.

The Biden administration also green lighted Medicare to negotiate directly with companies on drug prices which keeps prices down. She also said the Biden administration will protect social security for seniors.

“When Joe and Kamala are elected again we will continue that progress making sure that all Americans can afford their medications and age with dignity,” she said. “Building a better future for our children and our grandchildren.

She contrasted all of this with the policies of Donald Trump particularly pointing out that the former president tried to repeal the affordable care act when he was president. The affordable care act dramatically reformed healthcare coverage in America during the Obama administration when Joe Biden was the Vice President.

Most of the people who came out to the event were Northeast Wisconsin seniors. They said they believe that the Biden administration has done more for them than the Trump administration did.

“I don’t worry about them (the Biden Administration) taking away my Medicare,” said Sandy George from Darboy. “I can’t imagine seniors working their whole life and then they have nothing to show for it in the end.”

In a statement sent to Local 5 News, the Wisconsin GOP said “with higher costs on everything from groceries to healthcare, seniors are done with the failed policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Wisconsinites know a better day will begin when they restore Republican leadership to the White House this November.”

Inflation has cooled a bit in the past few months and is better than what it was at its height in the summer of 2022. However, inflation right now remains much higher than it was prior to the pandemic.

“Age is a gift and yet there are still those extremists who only devalue our wisdom and dismiss our experience,” said Jill Biden. “They want to destroy the structures that help us all thrive.”

