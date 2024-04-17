First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, to deliver keynote address at Reading is Power Literacy Summit in Midland

Apr. 16—MIDLAND — The Reading is Power Literacy Summit is set to take place on April 23, at the UTPB CEED Building in Midland. This landmark event will feature a keynote address from the esteemed First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, highlighting the importance of literacy and education in communities across West Texas.

Abbott's keynote address will commence at 9:30 a.m., kicking off a day-long series of discussions, workshops, and presentations aimed at promoting literacy and empowering individuals through the transformative power of reading. Her remarks are expected to underscore the critical role of literacy in shaping the future of West Texas and fostering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with renowned educators, community leaders, and literacy advocates, gaining valuable insights and strategies to foster a culture of reading and lifelong learning, a news release said.

The Reading is Power Literacy Summit will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the UTPB CEED Building, located on North 1310 FM 1788, in Midland.

For more information about the Reading is Power Literacy Summit, visit www.literacypb.org/literacy-summit