First Lady and Second Gentleman to visit the Upper Peninsula this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to begin her Women for Biden tour of Michigan with a stop in Marquette on Thursday.

Her statewide tour with a focus on the 2024 election will span Thursday through Saturday.

According to a release from the officer of the First Lady, Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will arrive at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon and travel to an event in Marquette before continuing on to other destinations across the state.

