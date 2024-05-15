First Lady, Second Gentleman to visit Michigan this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be make a whirlwind swing through Michigan May 16-18.

Biden and Emhoff will arrive in the state Thursday afternoon at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport in Gwinn, Mich. They will travel to Marquette to speak at a political event.

From Marquette the duo will travel to Chippewa County International Airport in Kincheloe, Mich. From the airport the spouses will travel to an event to provide remarks to the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

First lady Jill Biden listens as Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event about reproductive rights in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On Friday May 17, the two will participate in a listening session about health care with community members from the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Following that event they will tour the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

From Sault Ste. Marie, they will travel to MBS International Airport in Freeland, Mich. From there, they will speak at a political event in Midland, Mich.

They will end the day in Detroit, and offer remarks Saturday May 18 at a political event.

Michigan is a swing state in the upcoming Presidential contest. The latest polls from the New York Times show Biden trailing Republican and former President Donald Trump in Michigan.

