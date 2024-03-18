First Lady Jill Biden to visit NH, Vermont this week

Mar. 18—First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to New Hampshire and Vermont on Tuesday.

According to the White House, the first lady is scheduled to arrive at Lebanon Municipal Airport at 4:45 p.m., then travel to Norwich, Vermont, where she will deliver remarks at a campaign event for the Biden Victory Fund.

Jill Biden last visited Vermont in April of 2023, and hasn't appeared in New Hampshire since 2022.

President Joe Biden was in New Hampshire last week, his first visit to the state in almost two years after snubbing the state's first-in-the-nation primary after the Democratic National Committee put South Carolina first in its primary calendar.

Prior to last week, President Biden was last in New Hampshire in the spring of 2022, when he visited Portsmouth to promote his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Despite not traveling to the Granite State for a single campaign event or party fundraiser — and not appearing on the primary ballot — the president easily topped the Democratic ticket with about 64% of the vote, beating U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, author Marianne Williamson, and Vermin Supreme, thanks to a write-in effort.