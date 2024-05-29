WASHINGTON – First lady Jill Biden will visit Milwaukee on Friday to attend Festa Italiana, the Italian Community Center of Milwaukee said Wednesday.

Biden, the country's first Italian-American first lady, will deliver remarks during the opening ceremonies at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, the ICC said. The festival runs Friday to Sunday.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel inquiry Wednesday afternoon to confirm the plans.

The visit will be Biden's second of the year to Wisconsin. She stopped in Waukesha in early March to emphasize Democrats' focus on abortion and health care access in the run-up to the November election. The stop continues a string of visits to the key battleground state from surrogates of President Joe Biden in 2024. Biden or top administration officials have made 11 visits to the state this year.

On Wednesday, the ICC said its festival will feature fireworks, a bocce tournament, a cultural exhibit and "lots of Italian food and wine."

The first lady has previously attended Italian heritage events. At a White House reception last year recognizing Italian American Heritage Month, Biden recalled visiting her father's family home in New Jersey.

"Those weekends were filled with the smell of burnt Italian bread toast, the musical way my grandmom cursed at my grandpop in Italian when he left rockfish on the counters and back porch after his fishing trips, and the sauce would be bubbling over on the stove," she said in prepared remarks. "The comfort of a well-worn sofa. The loving and frequent embraces from my grandmom when, just for a moment, everything felt right in the world."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: First lady Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee Friday for Festa Italiana