First lady Jill Biden to visit NC and highlight career-connected learning programs

First lady Jill Biden will visit North Carolina on Monday, aiming to talk up the administration’s focus on education.

Stopping in Greenville and Greensboro, Biden will visit local community colleges to discuss career-connected learning programs.

Schedule of the first lady’s visit

At 12:30 p.m., Biden will make her first stop at Pitt Community College in Winterville, where she’ll highlight programs that are “transforming the high school experience and unlocking new pathways to career opportunities for students,” according to a press release.

Then, at 3:15 p.m., she’ll visit Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro. There, she plans to join a roundtable discussion with local leaders, teachers and students.

In January, the Biden administration announced a $25 million investment in career-connected learning programs across the country. Montgomery County Schools received over $1.4 million as part of this program.

Presidential candidates focus on NC

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Raleigh last month, discussing health care and the administration’s desire to restore access to abortion.

And former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Greensboro last month where he promised to order “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if elected.

Biden and Trump are both expected to campaign heavily in North Carolina this year as the state continues to be seen as a key swing state to winning the presidency.