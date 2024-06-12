First lady Jill Biden to visit Green Bay on Thursday to kick off Seniors for Biden-Harris campaign

GREEN BAY - First lady Jill Biden will return to Green Bay for a rally on Thursday, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

The visit will launch the Seniors For Biden-Harris campaign, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are courting elderly voters by highlighting the contrast between their administration and former President Donald Trump's stance on issues important to those over the age of 65.

The first lady will attend a rally with local leaders and seniors on Thursday in Green Bay. The time and location of the rally have not been announced yet.

First lady Jill Biden delivers opening remarks before a panel discussion on Feb. 16 at LiveX in Green Bay.

Jill Biden visited Green Bay in February with a visit to the Rail Yard Innovation District to talk about youth apprenticeships.

Joe Biden is facing Trump again in the presidential election. Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

In April, Trump campaigned in Green Bay with a rally at the KI Convention Center.

More: Immigration and 2020 false claims: Takeaways from Donald Trump's Wisconsin rally

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: First lady Jill Biden to visit Green Bay on Thursday