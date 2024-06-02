First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Pittsburgh Pride 2024 celebration

First Lady Jill Biden made a visit to Pittsburgh to speak at the Pride celebration on Saturday.

PHOTOS: First Lady, musicians join crowds of people celebrating Pittsburgh Pride 2024

Dr. Biden was featured at Allegheny Commons Park where the annual Pride Parade came to a close.

PHOTOS: Thousands celebrate Pride by marching in parade through the heart of downtown Pittsburgh

She stopped to talk to people in the crowd and take photos on her way to the podium.

In her speech, she delivered support for people in LGBTQ+ relationships who have ever felt afraid to express themselves.

“It shouldn’t take courage to hold someone’s hand on the bus, to kiss them goodbye on the sidewalk, to love who you love,” Dr. Biden said.

She also spoke out against any legislative efforts that are designed to restrict LGBTQ+ rights.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chad Daybell sentenced to death for the murder of his first wife, then-girlfriend’s two children Washington Health System officially joins UPMC Pittsburgh Pride 2024 kicks off at Allegheny Commons Park VIDEO: Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival visitors react to propane tank explosion at food court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts