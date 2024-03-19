First Lady heads to North Carolina to talk women's health
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Wednesday, Jill Biden is delivering remarks on women's health research in Durham.
On Wednesday, Jill Biden is delivering remarks on women's health research in Durham.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
On Tuesday, Bentley reported 2023 sales were strong, but lower than 2022’s record performance and, more importantly, that an EV shift in strategy is underway.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Beyoncé opens up more about her foray into country music and says new album "Cowboy Carter" was created after "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed."
Who needs falsies? More than 11,000 customers say they're hooked on this growth and thickening treatment.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that it's public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares -- 19.8 million vs. the previous plan of 17.8 million -- and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, vs the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
EV research firm Inovev found that the Tesla Model Y topped global auto production numbers last year, but Chinese models are growing in popularity.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is rolling out its "trending now" feature widely to all users in the U.S. The official rollout comes a month after the app started testing the feature with a select number of users in the country. Trending topics are available on the search page and in the app's For You Feed. In a Threads post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the official launch and noted that the company sees it as "an easy way to see what others are talking about on Threads."
Get dentist-level cleaning from the comfort of your home for an unreal 44% off.
'My puffiness, bags were gone' — over 24,000 fans praise these revitalizing, collagen-infused patches.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
In Monday’s keynote at Nvidia's GTC 2024 event, CEO Jenson Huang kept repeating the phrase "AI factory." “In the last Industrial Revolution, the raw material that went into the factory was water,” Huang told TechCrunch in an interview after the keynote. “There’s a new Industrial Revolution happening in these [server] rooms: I call them AI factories,” Huang said.
The Cavs guard underwent a procedure, the team announced on Tuesday.
This No. 1 bestselling monitor has over 24,000 5-star ratings and is compact enough for travel — but it can keep your home safe too.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
The current AI-infused record highs in the stock market have some people remembering 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst leaving many investors holding the bag. But veteran financial journalist Allan Sloan says that he was there and this feels much different.
Washington leaders announced a deal Tuesday that would put a pause on protracted government funding fights at least for a few months.
Five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — are holding primaries on Tuesday.
The American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit are education tax credits. Find out the rules for claiming these tax breaks.