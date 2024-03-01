First lady Jill Biden to come to Waukesha on Sunday for political event

WASHINGTON – First lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Sunday for a political event, her office announced Thursday evening.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Milwaukee before delivering remarks at a 2 p.m. "political event" in Waukesha. The White House did not provide additional details about the trip.

The stop will come just three days before Vice President Kamala Harris is set to travel to Madison to highlight the Biden administration's efforts to promote union job growth and apprenticeship programs.

The first lady last visited Wisconsin on Feb. 16 when she came to Green Bay to tout the Biden administration's investment in youth apprenticeships and its focus on economic growth.

In October, she spent two days in northeastern Wisconsin to promote cancer screenings and meet with members of the Menominee Nation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: First lady Jill Biden to come to Waukesha Sunday, March 3