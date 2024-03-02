First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Atlanta to help rally women voters

The First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden is on the campaign trail for her husband’s reelection and Friday brought it to Atlanta.

Her appearance is part of the Biden Administration’s effort to mobilize voters nationwide, particularly women.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta on Friday when Dr. Biden gave her remarks.

For her first stop of the “Women for Biden” initiative, she spoke to a packed house of supporters.

“Four years ago, Georgia, you put us in the White House,” she said. “This election is so important.”

According to election results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, President Joe Biden narrowly won the Peach State by about 12,000 votes.

Nationally, Pres. Biden received support from young, college-educated women and voters of color.

But new polling shows the president neck and neck with former President Donald Trump.

Primary criticisms include Pres. Biden’s age and whether he connects with voters. He is currently the oldest sitting President in history at 81.

Washington spoke to some of the voters at the first lady’s event about those issues.

“I’m 72, so I’m not too far behind him, so I think what matters is do you have the knowledge and experience,” voter Karol Bear said.

“They’re coming here in the heart of Atlanta, so they will be able to hear what we need and what we want,” voter Virginia Lawson said.

During her speech, Dr. Biden kept the focus on getting out the vote in November.

“We’re going to meet this moment as if our rights are at risk, because they are,” she said. “And when we do, when we do ladies, nothing and no one can stand in our way.”

On Friday, the White House announced that Pres. Biden himself will be coming to the Atlanta area later this month.

