First Lady begins ‘Women for Biden’ tour of Michigan in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2024 Presidential election is bringing some attention to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. First Lady Jill Biden kicks off her ‘Women for Biden’ campaign in the state with a stop in Marquette on Thursday.

Biden will be joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Live coverage of the event planned for Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette will be available in this article.

Following the campaign stop in Marquette, the First Lady will head to Chippewa County for community events Thursday evening and Friday morning with the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

The First Lady and Second Gentleman will tour the Soo Locks before traveling to Midland, Michigan and then Detroit Friday night and Saturday morning.

