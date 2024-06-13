First jubilee of the year spotted in Point Clear; multiple citations handed to participants

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — The very first jubilee of the year occurred Wednesday in Point Clear.

Andy Bishop and Drew Giles witnessed the natural phenomenon on Wednesday morning.

“Andy noticed eels on top of the water,” Giles said. “We saw shrimp, too, and decided to head to shore to see what was going on, and as we got to shore, we saw a guy dragging his flounder behind, so we knew the jubilee was on.”

The two said there were all kinds of species in the water.

“Flounder, sheep’s head, redfish, trout, buffalo carp and blue crabs,” Giles said.

After word got out about the jubilee and more people joined in, Drew and Andy noticed some of the participants in the seafood gathering started getting tickets. Marine Resource officers say there are rules and regulations to adhere to if you plan on taking seafood from a jubilee.

Kevin Hanson, Chief of Fishery for the Alabama Department of Conservation, told News 5 the requirements for participating in a jubilee.

“A recreational fishing license is required for individuals 16 and older,” Hanson said. “Residents over the age of 65 need to be registered in our saltwater angler registry. There are bag limits associated with some of the more popular species like red drum, spotted sea trout, flounder, crabs that you must abide by.”

Hanson said more jubilees are expected as it continues to warm up.

For Andy and Drew, they have the legal limit of flounder, and they told News 5 what they plan on doing with it.

“We are going to make stuffed flounder and add some etouffle; it tastes so good,” they said.

Hanson said if you’re caught without a license or you have more fish than the legal limit, you could face fines ranging from $50 to $500.

