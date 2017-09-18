First Images of London Bomb Suspect Emerge

The first images of one of the suspects being held by U.K. police after the bomb blast on a London subway train on Friday have appeared in British media.

Yahyah Farroukh, a 21-year-old from Syria, is being questioned under Britain's Terrorism Act, meaning that he is suspected of being involved in extremist-related activities.

He was recently registered as a resident at an address that police searched in the British country of Surrey, to the southwest of London after the attack. Officers detained him at a fried chicken shop named Aladdin's on Saturday night, according to reports by Sky News.

On Friday at around 8.20 a.m. local time an improvised explosive device, or IED, detonated inside a bag bearing the name of German supermarket Lidl, injuring 29 at Parsons Green subway station in west London, most with flash burns. Fitted with a timer, the device did not detonate fully.

Farroukh's Facebook page says that he is from the Syrian capital, Damascus, which has been wracked by fighting for more than six years in the protracted civil war.

In one post on his page, he shared an image of a candle being lit for Syria. It read: "So the UK government has authorised bombings in Syria, God protect all the innocent people that are going to be killed in the process #pray4Syria"

Another suspect, an 18-year-old man, was detained at Dover Ferry port on Saturday while attempting to get to France. Police believe he is the suspect pictured in CCTV images of a man holding a similar Lidl bag.

British media reported that he is an Iraqi orphan who moved to Britain when he was 15 years old after his parents died in his home country.

Both men had spent time in the same care of foster parents, Penelope and Ronald Jones, who have fostered almost 300 children.

