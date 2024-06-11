First heat wave of 2024 to hit Cincinnati next week. See what to expect and when 🥵

Another cool day is in store for the Ohio Valley region. But get ready because the summer heat is right around the corner.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, temperatures will drop down to the mid-40s and lower 50s early Tuesday. This will lead to patchy fog in some local river valleys this morning.

Some detached clouds will develop this afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and light wind. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s.

More dry weather is forecast for Wednesday. According to a hazardous weather outlook, temperatures are also expected to rise Wednesday through Monday, with more extreme heat arriving early next week.

A weak cold front will move southeast across our area Thursday night into Friday. This will allow some showers and thunderstorms to move into our northern areas, mainly on Thursday night.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 85 to 90-degree range.

Surface high pressure will build across the region Friday into Saturday, bringing the return of dry conditions. Temperatures will remain above normal, with highs in the 80s on both days.

A continued warming trend will occur from the end of the weekend into next week. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s, and highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s. Dewpoints are also forecast to rise, leading to heat indices in the low to mid-90s on Sunday afternoon and in the 95- to 100-degree range on Monday afternoon, per a hazardous weather outlook.

A pleasant day is in store for the region as temperatures rebound into the 70s this afternoon. The warming trend will then continue on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. pic.twitter.com/pGrUDOegfr — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 11, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Cool temps continue, index values may reach 100 next week