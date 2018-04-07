First Grader Finds Out She Has the Same Textbook Blake Shelton Used in 1982

Seven-year-old Marley Parker was in for a treat when she opened her class textbook to find the name of a former student that rang a bell

Seven-year-old Marley Parker was in for a treat when she opened her class textbook to find the name of a former student that rang a bell.

The first grader at Latta Elementary School in Oklahoma was thrilled when she found out her book used to belong to country music star “Blake Shelton,” but her mother, Shelly Bryan Parker, was not.

“Marley is Excited that her ‘new’ reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am embarrassed! I’m 40 and these people are my age!” Parker posted along with a photo of the textbook on Facebook. “Thank you to every teacher/parent/staffer/etc. for fighting for my kids education! Don’t give up until education is fully funded!”

The image reveals Sheldon’s name printed onto the front of the book, alongside the date 1982 for the year the book was used, which is why Parker saw the connection as a signal of funding issues at schools.

The message comes in the midst of protests that include hundreds of teachers in Oklahoma who are calling for increased funds to alleviate the both short and outdated supply of educational materials they currently have for their students.

While the mother told CNN she didn’t think the message would get as much traction as it did, amassing thousands of likes and shares, she said the book was still in top shape and that she simply hopes her message can raise awareness on the issue.