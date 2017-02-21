First-Grade Teacher Suspended Over 'Illegal Aliens' Post: School District

A first-grade teacher in Washington was placed on administrative leave after urging people on Facebook to report suspected undocumented residents, school district officials said.

Cheriese Rhode, 29, allegedly posted a message last week encouraging citizens to inform Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of those believed to be in the country without proper documentation.

Read: Mother of 4 Threatened in Deportation Raids Has Taken Refuge in a Church

The reported missive was posted in connection with last Thursday’s “A Day With Immigrants” boycott, during which businesses closed and children were kept home from school to show the importance of immigrants in the United States.

“If this offended you in anyway (sic) do me a favor and unfriend my American a--!!!” the post said.

The message spawned phone calls, emails and visits to the Prosser School District, where 62 percent of students are Hispanic, the Tri-City Herald reported.

Read: Mother of 2 Deported to Mexico as Family Continues to Fight for Her Return

“Due to possible safety and security concerns, as well as concern for disruption of the school environment, this teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending (an) investigation,” Prosser Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said in a statement.

“Please be assured that the views expressed by this teacher on her personal Facebook page do not in any way reflect the views, beliefs or values of the Prosser School District or its administration or Board of Directors,” Tolcacher said.

The post was later removed from Facebook and the teacher’s page appears to have been taken down. She has not responded publicly to the district’s statement.

Watch: Chelsea Handler Under Scrutiny for 'Immigrant-Shaming' of Melania Trump

Related Articles: