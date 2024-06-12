He was a first-generation high school graduate. Now he’s KY’s Principal of the Year

Eric Hale, principal at Bryan Station High School, has been named the 2024 Kentucky Principal of the Year. The award is given by The Kentucky Association of School Administrators and recognizes those who have demonstrated “exceptional leadership” and commitment to “educational excellence.”

Hale has been the executive principal at Bryan Station High School since he started working there in 2020. He credits others for his success.

“This Is a team award and not a solo recognition,” Hale said. “The positive impact that others have had on me is immeasurable, and I can never thank them enough.”

Growing up, Hale experienced generational poverty and was raised by a single mother.

The principal of the year honor means a lot to him.

“It means that a kid who was a first-generation high school graduate, who had a community of support from his educators, can pay It forward,” Hale told the Lexington Herald-Leader in an interview.

Bryan Station under Hale’s leadership

Bryan Station, located in Lexington and a member of Fayette County Public Schools, serves over 2,000 diverse students including students from more than 40 countries, according to a press release.

“Under his leadership, student academic performance and graduation rates have significantly improved, and postsecondary readiness has reached record highs,” the press release stated. “Bryan Station has also achieved top district scores in staff working conditions, reflecting a culture of mutual respect and teacher empowerment.”

Principal of the Year praised by his peers

Hale’s peers praised his work as a principal and recognized his achievement.

Kentucky Association of School Administrators Chief Executive Officer Rhonda Caldwell said Hale is an outstanding leader and represents excellence in education. She stated in the press release that Hale is committed to creating an inclusive and high-performing environment within the school.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals Chief Executive Officer Ronn Nozoe stated in the release that Hale “transformed what is possible for his students and staff during the most challenging time for American education.”

Hale will represent Kentucky in 2025 for National Principal of the Year, a competition supported by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Three finalists will be chosen from the state winners, and the national winner is determined from the three finalists.

“I am looking forward to the continuation of the positive momentum we have built as a school community over the past couple of years to Increase our collective commitment to Improving outcomes for students,” Hale said.