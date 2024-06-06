First flush being noticed along coast as pollution is high after recent rains

A first flush event is happening along Southwest Florida coastal waters as recent heavy rains have washed dirt and pollution off the landscape and into ditches, creeks, rivers and bays.

Pollution in the form of nitrogen and phosphorus as well as petrochemicals are flowing to the coast at a fast rate, and the extra loading could feed a toxic blue-green algae outbreak.

"It's potent because it's coming at a time of year when the days are really long and the weather is warm," said water quality scientist and Florida Gulf Coast University professor and researcher James Douglass. "We've already got the sunlight and the warmth to fuel an algae bloom. It's just waiting on the nutrients."

The first flush refers to a load of pollution that, after building up on the landscape during dry times, washes off the landscape and quickly flows to the Gulf of Mexico.

It's a time when pollution loads are heavier than usual along the coast, and when toxic blue-green algae blooms can be fueled in Lake Okeechobee, the Caloosahatchee River and other water bodies.

A light rain fall downtown Fort Myers on Friday, March 22, 2024. A series of heavy rains have led to what scientists refer to as a first flush, when water heavily loaded with pollutants flows quickly to the coast.

Southwest Florida has two dominant weather seasons; the dry, cooler winter and spring and the hot, humid and rainy summer and fall months.

The lack of rain in May allowed pollutants to build up on the landscape, and they're flowing now toward the coast.

"The factors that are related to a first flush effect are if there has been a good period of no rain and material accumulates on the landscape," said retired planner Jim Beever. "You'll see petroleum byproducts and antifreeze and high applications of fertilizers. And if the first rains that come are downpours rather than a gradual onset of rains, you have a flushing effect."

'You can visibly see this'

All those pollutants flow quickly through our ditched-and-drained water management system, which was designed to quickly remove water from the historic Everglades to prevent flooding and make room for farming and development.

"You can visibly see this," Beever said.

Other things get into the water, even the remains of critters that died during the dry season.

"Fecal bacteria and other germs are out there, and the pipes and things are sort of dry and full of dead opossums and six months of birds, and when you get the first flush a lot of germs will flush into the water," Douglass said. "So, it's a dangerous time to go swimming when you're worried about getting and infection. Any time after a strong rain event there is more bacteria and fresh gunk washing into the water than there usually is."

Beever said the phenomena was happening in his area, North Fort Myers.

"We're having a first flush because we had one-and-a-half inches here in a day and that was more than half the total rain for the month for that one rainfall event in May," Beever said. "It would be much better if these pollutants were never on the landscape and there wasn't so much fertilizer."

Are there any answers?

Having natural, green spaces to filter the polluted water and slowing down the rate at which water flows to the coast would help, Beever said.

"It's a bad approach to dealing with these pollutants," Beever said. "It's an out-of-site, out-of-mind approach."

But there are ways to help, Douglass said.

"Resist the temptation to preload fertilizer before the fertilizer ban," Douglass said. "Instead, tapper off as rainy season approaches."

