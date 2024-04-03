First floods, now snow. Winter weather makes brief return to Columbus' forecast.

Don't put away your raincoats yet, and maybe brace yourself for the sight of some spring snow.

After Tuesday's heavy rainfall and flooding, you may be hoping for a few dry days. That's not what Mother Nature has in store.

According to the NWS, there's a slight chance of rain before 3 p.m. Wednesday and a 60% chance of more showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Rain will continue overnight with snow possible after 5 a.m. as the temperature drops Thursday morning. NWS expects little to no snow accumulation.

Rain and snow showers will continue Thursday morning until around noon, when it'll turn back to just rain. There seems to be no avoiding it, either; the NWS says there's a 100% chance of precipitation on Thursday.

Here's what the rest of the week's weather looks like.

Columbus weather forecast for the week of April 3, 2024

Thursday Night : Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Low around 35. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday : A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night : A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night : A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday : A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus forecast: Snow and more rain predicted for central Ohio