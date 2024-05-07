First Fairhope Church gets new steeple after 2 years

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — First Fairhope Church in downtown Fairhope got a brand new steeple Monday evening.

In 2022, a line of storms hit the Fairhope area, and with those storms were damaging winds. The line of winds damaged the church’s steeple, forcing the church to get a new one.

Two years later, the steeple was brought to Fairhope from Utah, and it was ready to be put up.

First Fairhope Church Administrator Brent Shaw said it was a long wait but excited to have a piece of the church back in place.

“We are feeling great because it’s been missing,” Shaw said. “A big part of the downtown skyline had been gone and just doesn’t look right, so we are excited to finally have it back on and have a brand new one, and one that has been totally redesigned to meet current wind code so we are excited about it going up.”

The new steeple was also designed and built to withstand severe and inclement weather.

